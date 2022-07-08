Somerton has renewed its sister city relationship with with Puerto Peñasco, Son.
During a recent visit to the beachside city on the Sea of Cortez, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya and his counterpart from Puerto Peñasco, Jorge Pivac, signed an agreement reaffirming ties originally cemented in 2017.
Gerardo said the sister cities agreement promotes cooperation between the two cities on a range of issues of common interests.
“There are various issues on which we can collaborate, for example public safety. Somerton is one of the safest cities in the state, and our chiefs of police can get together to exchange ideas” for crime fighting, he said.
“Also the exchange of ideas can be about topics such as tourism and economic development. Or in public works – we have the best infrastructure of the cities in the county, and they can take away some of the same strategies that interest us.”
Anaya signed the pact with Pivac while in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, for the Regional Festival Fishing and Aquaculture. He was accompanied by Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera, city Economic Development Director Marlene Lara and City Attorney Jorge Lozano.
Anaya said the mayor and other officials of Puerto Peñasco in turn are expected to pay a visit to Somerton on Sept. 24, when the city hosts the UTV Festival.