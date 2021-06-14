SOMERTON – After being closed 14 months during the pandemic, the Somerton Senior Center recently opened its doors to renew activities and meals for the elderly on the premises.
“It gives me so much joy to be able to return here,” said Mati Bueno, one of a group of clients attending a celebration to mark the occasion of the reopening. “I missed the activities. We are very grateful to come back.”
The city-operated center has been serving more than 30 clients since reopening at its location at 245 S. Bingham Ave.
The center was shuttered it as part of measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. But even then, the city looked out for the clients.
“When the pandemic began and they closed, I thought we wouldn’t get our meals anymore, but it was a blessing that they brought them to us at home and also that they took care of us. Every day the police spoke to us to see how we were doing.”
Over the 14 months of closure, about 20,000 meals were home-delivered to seniors signed for programs at the center. The police department made daily calls to their homes to check on their well-being and to provide for any needs they had.
Jesus Meza, the city’s parks and recreation director who oversees the senior center, said the city reopened the center as soon as it deemed it safe to do so.
“There were a lot of calls to (reopen), and we are doing it 100 percent, with all the activities, with all the crafts, the table games, with the exercises and with the aerobics classes in the pools, and all the other activities they enjoy.”
Meza said the city is soon to replace exercise equipment in the center and ddd new physical fitness classes to the lineup. In the future, he said, the center will teach salsa dance classes for clients wanting to learn.