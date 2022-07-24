SOMERTON – Jose Yepez has deep roots in this city. He grew up here, has a business here, and served on the Somerton City Council and as mayor.
But lately, he’s wanted to experience more of the rest of the state. In 2014, he set himself the goal of visiting all 91 of the state’s cities and towns on a motorcycle, accompanied by his daughter on the bike.
He didn’t visit all those cities in one ride, of course. He split up the state in sections that he visited one after the other.
He reached his goal last month, on the occasion of Father’s Day, as he and his daughter visited the northeast corner of the state on the pair’s fourth ride across Arizona.
But best of all for Yepez, the ride was a good bonding experience for father and daughter.
Their previous ride together was in 2017. That was just before daughter Yeriana was slated to move away, and Yepez wasn’t sure they’d be able to make all the visits anytime soon.
But they did. Among the communities they visited most recently were Camp Verde, Tuba City, Winslow, Holbrook, St. Johns, Springerville, Show Low, Pinetop, Taylor, Snowflake, Payson and Fountain Hills.
“It was a beautiful experience,” Yepez said. “Arizona has many places to discover and explore, without the need to go to any other place – from the desert to the forests and mountains. And it has a lot of history. For me it was a great adventure to discover and see all that the state has to offer.”
But what made the trek most satisfying, he said, was traveling with his daughter.
“More than anything I am happy because it gave me a stronger connection with my daughter, and it opened her eyes in the sense that life is beautiful – just going out, breathing the air, looking at the different colors of the mountains, the change in geography, the agriculture, the river, the mines, the pines, the snowy parts. It gave us the opportunity to appreciate more of the state.”
The trek “helped us reconnect,” he added. “We talked more about things that were happening in our family, and she opened up a little more with me.”
Yepez said the state’s natural contrasts and the comparatively short distances between its cities allowed him and Yeriana to experience a variety of landscapes in a single stretch from the desert to the mountains to the forests to the valleys.
“We experienced rain, sandstorms, snow, heat, beautiful desert landscapes filled with flowers after the rains. Finally I got to visit the Petrified Forest, north of Holbrook – an area that I had wanted to explore since childhood. I recommend people begin to explore the state. It’s not very expensive to do it. You just begin by exploring the area where you live. I know of a lot of people who don’t even know the Yuma Territorial Prison, and that’s a very interesting place to visit.”
This wasn’t the first time Yepez has traveled by motorcycle. Previously he trekked through Mexico and Guatemala with a friend, and more recently he went from one end of the Baja California peninsula to the other on a bike.
Still, he said, nothing beat traveling the state with his daughter.
“You go through life with a toolbox and as life goes by, you go about putting life experiences in it, and the time comes when you open it. Perhaps you don’t use them all, but they serve you. Today with young people, if you open that box, all that’s there is an X-Box control. They don’t have anything in their toolboxes. They aren’t exposed to experiences, knowledge or life lessons.
“For me, it was the best Father’s Day gift that I could have,” he added. “I will put these experiences in my toolbox, and my daughter in hers. It’s like an old photo that you see and that brings back memories.
“I recommend that all families do it, that they go together and explore the state, or at least a part of it. It’s simply an adventure of appreciating the great things that we truly have around us. I recommend that everyone explore more places in Arizona.”