SOMERTON – Residents and businesses will pay higher property taxes this year to the city of Somerton and to the Somerton Elementary School District.
The Somerton City Council this week raised the city’s total primary tax levy by $35,367 in the new fiscal year that began July 1.
The school district’s governing board, meanwhile, hiked the district’s primary rate from $2.23 to $2.81 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The levy increase approved by the council means the owner of a $100,000 home in Somerton will pay an additional $7.52, bringing to $160.62 the amount in primary taxes paid to the city alone.
Somerton officials said the increase in the city’s primary levy was needed to retire debts incurred by the city to pay for various public works projects, among them loans given by the Greater Arizona Development Authority to pay for street improvement projects, and a loan for construction of the city’s Public Safety Building.
No residents spoke out against the increase at a public hearing held by the city.
The increase in the school district tax rate will raise $980,895 to pay for finishing access and exit roads to and from the Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, under construction in Somerton, and Sun Valley Elementary School, located on district land within San Luis city limits.
Melissa Porchas, the district’s financial services director, said the increase is necessary owing to inflated construction costs.
“This charge will be in addition to what we already collect, but it will be specifically for expenditures at those two new schools, and it will only be collected for one year,” Porchas said. “Two years ago funds were approved (for the roads) for those schools, but with the increase in costs, they weren’t enough.”
With the increase, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 will pay $97.70 to the district only.
The two schools are being built with funds allocated by the state Legislature.
The governing board approved the tax rate increase after giving the public to comment at a hearing. No one spoke out.
“It was a somewhat hard decision because right now, with the (economy) being how it is, we didn’t want to increase it,” said Juan Castillo, the governing board president. But given student enrollment growth, he said, the district needed to invest in new schools.
“This means investing in our future leaders, in the education of our children. There is no better investment that we could makes,” he said, adding the increase is only for this year.
Castillo said the district hopes to have both schools ready in time for the start of the new academic year in August, but said the openings may be delayed owing to supply chain issues.