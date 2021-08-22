SOMERTON – City officials believe Somerton picked up about 4,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau says the city lost 90 in that period.
San Luis, Ariz., gained more than 8,000 new residents in the 2020 Census, but city officials still believe the population was undercounted.
Both cities in south Yuma County plant to will challenge the Census Bureau’s tally.
“The nuimbers that they have given us are ridiculous. How can they say we lost residents when we know that in the last 10 years there were almost 10 new connections to the water system?” Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said. “The city has grown, and we are going to ask the Census Bureau to make a revision.”
Given that many new water hookups, he said, the city believes its population grew by about 4,000, to more than 18,000 – rather than drop from 14,287 to 14,197, as tallied in the Census.
In a petition it will submit for a revision of its population, Cabrera said, the city will provide an exact count of homes build in Somerton since 2010 and the nuimber of water and sewer hookups made in the same period.
According to the Census, San Luis grew from 27,909 to 35,257 residents in 10 years, but Mayor Gerardo Sanchez believes the actual number today is about 4,000 higher.
“That number is not satisfactory,” he said. “We see a discrepancy. We calculated that we would surpass or at least reach 39,000. We have already begun gathering information to ask that the number be revised.”
Sanchez said he believes his city’s population is higher in part because a large percentage of residents answered the city’s ongoing appeals to them to be counted in the 2020 Census.
The official Census numbers differ considerably from prior population estimates made by the bureau for the two cities – 18,029 residents of Somerton and 39,705 in San Luis.
Both cities are seeking the highest resident counts possible because their future shares of state-shared revenues and federal funding depend on their populations. Populations are among the factors considered by developers in choosing sites for future projects.
Cabrera conceded there were several obstacles to getting an accurate population count for Somerton in 2020, among them the pandemic and the lack of home mail delivery in Somerton. Still, he considers the population number arrived at in the final count to be inacceptable.
Beginning in January, he said the Census will open the period for cities to seek revisions of their numbers.