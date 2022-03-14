SOMERTON – The students at the PPEP-TEC charter high school in Somerton may see something of themselves in Gabrielle Quinteros.
At least that’s what Quinteros hopes.
Quinteros once was a student at the charter school, where some students today struggle with impulses to drop out owing to family or economic situations or other factors.
Like them, Quinteros struggled academically, but with the help of the charter school’s site manager, Gloria Ornelas, and others, she graduated. She went on to go to college, earning not only a bachelor’s degree but a master’s degree in social work.
Now she has returned to the PPEP-TEC school in Somerton as its first social worker, where she inspires students to pursue their studies notwithstanding adversities, including those stemming from the two-year-long pandemic.
“We have students who have gone through many things in their lives, for whom life has not been so kind,” Quinteros said. “I also have had those experiences in my home, and I tell them, ‘Look at how far I came, you can do it too.’”
Quinteros was part of the first class of students in Yuma of the Masters of Social Work program offered here by Arizona State University. While she was in her last semester of studies for her master’s degree, her parents, Pablo and Gabriela Quinteros, died from COVID-19.
Last year, the Tucson-based PPEP-TEC High School District secured federal funds to hire social workers at each of its campuses, including the Somerton school, the Jose Yepez Learning Center. Quinteros applied for and was hired in September for the post at what had been her high school.
Her assignment is to work with the school’s 92 students to resolve obstacles, whether at school or outside the campus, that hinder their academic progress.
“Coming here to work is something that gives me so much happiness, because I can help them just as (the school) helped me. It makes me so proud to be here.”
Quinteros initially attended Cibola High School but dropped out, finally resuming her studies at the Somerton school.
“My parents told me, ‘You are going to college or you are going to work.’ My father came to the United States from El Salvador at age 16. He was always a farm worker. They told me, “if you want to continue this way, life is very hard.” I was not the perfect student, I was very rebellious, but I had very good parents who taught me to fight in life and continue forward.”
Quinteros said she would not have succeeded were it not for the support she received from teachers in the Somerton school’s migrant pgogram, who pushed her to continue her studies after graduation. Quinteros went on to Arizona Western College and then to Northern Arizona University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work.
Ornelas said Quinteros is proving to be a good role model for the current students at the Jose Yepez Learning Center, given Quinteros’ own life story.
“I am very proud because she has overcome many obstacles in her life. We are very pleased to see that outcome, to see that this works and we have just have to have show the youths patience. It is a reward for us when a student has success.”
Quinteros said her own goal is to be a professor in social work at the university level.