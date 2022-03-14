SOMERTON – Some students in Somerton will attend new elementary schools in the fall as a result of changes in attendance boundaries.
The Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board recently approved new attendance boundaries to reflect the addition of two new campuses – the Bravie T. Soto and Sun Valley elementary schools, both of which are under construction and slated to open in time for the 2022-23 academic year.
Beginning in the fall, students living in subdivisions on the southwest corner of the city, among them the Rollow, Las Estrellas, Palo Verde and Sunset subdivisions, will attend Bravie T. Soto, to be located near Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue.
Two existing schools, Tierra del Sol and El Encanto Learning Center, will open space on their campuses to receive students coming from subdivisions under construction or planned on the southeast and northwest corners of the city.
Desert Sonora Elementary School, which currently educates students from homes on the city’s north and northeast sides and from the Cocopah Reservation, will accept students from neighborhoods surounding the Cocopah Rio Colorado Golf Course who currently attend Orange Grove Elementary School.
That change will allow Orange Grove to take more students from the La Mesa subdivision and from areas on the east side of San Luis, Ariz., that fall within the Somerton school district.
The new attendance boundaries approved by the governing board were recommended by a citizens committee formed by the district.
“We are including the students from San Luis and those who will go to (Bravie T. Soto) in the new attendance boundaries,” Superintendent Lora Noel said. “We are seeing the areas of growth in Somerton and making sure we have capacity in the schools to receive those students.”
Sun Valley Elementary School will be located on the rapidly growing east side of San Luis, but will only have a capacity for 250 students to start. Orange Grove will also receive children from that area.
“We are asking the (state) Legislature for funds to build additional classrooms (at Sun Valley), but we are going to be encouraging parents to continue sending (their children) to Orange Grove. There’s enough space there to take more students.”
Currently 115 students from east San Luis attend Orange Grove, but it’s estimated that another 700 to 800 students in the same area are not currently served by the Somerton district.
Noel said students in the fifth and sixth grades will remain in the schools they have been attending, but that students who are new to the district or who are in the lower grades are asked to attend the school in the attendance boundaries within which they live.