SOMERTON – After a three-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Somerton Elementary School District will again host a summer meals program at its schools.
During the pandemic, the district served breakfasts and lunches to go, but four campuses and two other sites will host the meals in June and through mid-July.
“This will be a benefit to the community because they can eat their meals in the school cafeterias, making it more comfortable for the students,” said Jorge Cano, the Somerton district’s nutrition director.
The program will serve breakfasts and lunches free to anyone under 18. Those 18 and older will be charged $2 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.
Desert Sonora Elementary School, 301 N. Carlisle Ave., and the El Encanto Learning Center, 400 N. Cesar Chavez Ave., will serve breakfasts and lunches beginning May 30, while Tierra del Sol, 1002 N. Somerton Ave., will begin serving June 5, and Orange Grove Elementary School, 3525 W. County 16-1/2 St., will serve beginning June 12.
Those schools will serve breakfasts Mondays through Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, lunches will be served at Valley Vista Apartments, 2050 W. Main St., from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays starting June 5, while Cocopah Community Center, 14251 S. Centre Ave., will host breakfasts from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunches 11 a.m. to noon starting June 12.
Parents can take their kids to any site for the meals. The program will wind down, with the last meals served at Tierra del Sol on July 14.
Cano estimates the district will serve 1,000 breakfasts and 1,500 lunches daily in the federally funded program that seeks to provide low-cost, nutritional meals in qualifying districts during summer months when kids are out of class