COMIDAS VERANO 2 (copy)
Adriana Cardenas, a Somerton Elementary School District nutrition employee, arranges the salad bar at Tierra del Sol Elementary School, one of the sites for the district’s summer meals program.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – After a three-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Somerton Elementary School District will again host a summer meals program at its schools.

During the pandemic, the district served breakfasts and lunches to go, but four campuses and two other sites will host the meals in June and through mid-July.

