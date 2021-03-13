SOMERTON – Elementary schools here are set to open for in-person learning on Monday, while those in San Luis, Ariz., will open April 5.
The Somerton Elementary School District governing board’s decision to reopen schools is based benchmarks that show that COVID-19 transmission has fallen to the moderate category in Yuma County, and based on the availability of coronavirus vaccines to district teachers and other personnel.
The decision came days after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order earlier this month requiring schools in 12 of 15 Arizona counties to reopen by Monday or after spring break. Yuma was one of the three counties exempted from the order owing to a high transmission rate at that time.
Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said social distancing and other measures are in place at each of the district’s five schools to ensure that students will return to a safe environment on Monday.
“Our schools are ready to comply with the order,” she said. “All of the schools have mitigation practices in place and are following all the protocols and guidelines of the (Centers for Disease Control).”
Among the measures in place, she said, those preventing students from gathering in large groups during recess, requiring frequent disinfecting of classroom and high-traffic areas on campuses, and requiring students and staff to continue wearing facemask.
The executive order gives parents the option of keeping their kids at home to learn remotely.
Lizette Esparza, who is temporarily heading the Gadsden Elementary School District while Superintendent Raymond Aguilera is on leave, said the district’s governing board was meeting on Thursday to weigh a proposal to reopen elementary schools in San Luis on April 5.
At that meeting, the majority of the school board approved (4-1) a motion to return to that instruction model on April 5th. The parents will have the option to keep their children on distance learning.
That April 5 date, Esparza said, gives San Luis schools time to make preparation for the return of students to in-person learning.
“There were students who (when schools were closed) were loaned desks and Chromebooks to connect to the internet, and we have to make sure they return them to use them in the classroom.”
The district will contact families to find out if they want their children to return to the classroom or continue virtual learning.
Esparza said protocols are in place in the district to ensure that schools are sanitized, and that students and staff wear practice social distancing, wear masks and have access to hand sanitizers.
Noel and Esparza said COVID-19 vaccines have been offered to all teachers and other school employees. Receiving the shots is option for them.
Noel said 70% of the Somerton district’s employees elected to get vaccinated in clinics offered by the Regional Center for Border Health, while the remaining elected to get vaccinated by other providers or did not take the shot.
Esparza said nearly 500 teachers and employees in the Gadsden district received their first of two shots on March 5 and will get the second ones 28 days from that date.
Noel said in a survey done by the Somerton district at the start of the year, not quite 50% of parents leaned toward sending their children back to schools. Now, based on calls the district has been making recently to households, as many as 60% want a return to in-person learning.
Esparza said the most recent survey done in the Gadsden district showed that families wanted in-person learning to continue.