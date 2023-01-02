SOMERTON – Somerton will get $380,000 in federal funds to help cover the cost of repairing a city water tank, thanks to the help of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.
Grijalva’s office said the money is part of $14.4 million in Community Project Funding secured by the congressman to finance public works improvements in cities throughout the Tucson Democrat’s District 3.
In a news release, Grijalva said the money has been earmarked for the most pressing community improvements throughout the district that takes in Somerton and south Yuma County.
The city previously refurbished one of its water tanks in 2021, but still needs to repair a second one that holds 1 million gallons for distribution to residents.
The cost for the second tank is estimated at $1 million, and Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the city was able to get Grijalva’s help in securing the federal funds following a meeting with the congressman.
“We had a discussion with Congressman Grijalva and we presented various needs to him, and (the water tank) was one of them,” the mayor said. “We are very thankful that he continues to support us, just as he helped with (funding needed improvements) to the (Somerton) Senior Center.
“The conversation we had was that the federal government sends money for (improvements to) ports of entry, but the investment in the cities is almost unseen. And in cities like ours, any federal or state aid that we receives is very good.”
Somerton City Administrator Louie Galaviz said the city already has money budgeted for the tank repair, but said the money secured by Grijalva will help cover inflation related to the project. Any leftover funds, he added, can be applied to other community projects that are eligible for the money.