SOMERTON (copy)
Buy Now

A worker repairs a water tank in Somerton. U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva helped the city secure $380,000 in federal funds to help cover the cost of refurbishing the 1 million-gallon tank.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Somerton will get $380,000 in federal funds to help cover the cost of repairing a city water tank, thanks to the help of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Grijalva’s office said the money is part of $14.4 million in Community Project Funding secured by the congressman to finance public works improvements in cities throughout the Tucson Democrat’s District 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you