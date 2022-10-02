SOMERTON (copy)

Players in Somerton’s youth soccer league compete in a recent game. The city is seeking $500,000 from the state for two new soccer fields.

 FILE PHOTO

SOMERTON – The city wants to create two soccer fields at a park on Somerton’s west side to serve residents.

The city will seek $500,000 in American Recovery Act funds to pay for the fields at Perricone Park. The Somerton City Council voted unanimously recently to approve a resolution authorizing the city Parks and Recreation Department to apply to Arizona State Parks & Trails for the money.

