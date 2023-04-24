SOMERTON – Somerton is inviting you to help plant trees.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is overseeing a tree planting event in Somerton’s Council Avenue Park on Friday, April 28, and volunteers are welcome to take part,
The event begins at 9 a.m. on what is Arbor Day at the park located at 801 Council Avenue.
The city plans to plant about 20 trees at what is one the most visited parks in Somerton.
“When I asked the parks staff what would be the best site for the tree planting, everyone answered that it would be Council Avenue Park,” said Angelica Roldan, Somerton’s parks and recreation director. “It’s a pretty and complete park, but what it lacks is enough trees.”
Youth from the YouthBuild job training and high school remedial program in San Luis and Arizona Western College students have already committed to take part in the tree planting.
The effort is also getting helped with donations of $1,000 each from the YouthBuild program and from Housing America Corp., as well as assistance from Walmart and Arizona Public Service.
“Trees produce oxygen, beautify the city and give us shade,” Roldan said. “The goal is to make this an annaul activity in different parts of the city, so that there are more green zones.”
For more information about the tree planting event, call 928-722-7384.
