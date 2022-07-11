SOMERTON – In less than a month, Somerton’s city administrator and three city department heads announced their retirements or resignations.
Most recently, Samuel Palacios, Somerton’s public works director, and Jesus Meza, head of the parks and recreation department, gave notice they were leaving their jobs.
Palacios’ last day with the city is July 22, while Meza’s departure took effect June 20. They join Jerry Cabrera, who will retire effective Aug. 4, and Fire Chief Paul De Anda, whose last day was June 30.
“I prefer not to talk about the reasons,” Palacios said. “But I am leaving happy to have served the community of Somerton for nearly 15-1/2 years. “When they hired me, it was to improve Public Works, to make the necessary changes and to innovate, and I believe we have accomplished that.”
Cabrera said the city is losing employees to other employers who can offer better pay.
“Right now there is a stiff competition among governments and organizations in hiring staff, and (Somerton employees) go because they believe that’s the best thing for them and their families. We try to improve salaries in the positions, but there is a limit at which we can compete.”
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya denied that the departures of high-ranking employees has anything to do with internal discontent at City Hall.
“This is due to a situation that is happening in many municipalities and governments, and Somerton is not an exception,” the mayor said. “With the pandemic, there is more turnover in jobs. Some people who can retire early are doing it, others go because they find better salaries, and we can’t compete with that.
“In the case of the public works director, he is going to the City of Yuma, and concerning the parks and recreation director, I understand he is going because of personal projects.”
Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando said the departures of the four city officials were not prompted by any actions by the mayor or city council.
“This is not a house cleaning. There is no internal dissension. I spoke with the two officials who resigned, and I know they did so for their own reasons, and they did so when the time was right for them. What happened was that four directors chose to leave at almost the same time, and rumors quickly began to circulate that we were having problems, but it’s not like that.”
Meza, who was nearing his third anniversary in his position with the city, left for a job with Northern Arizona University, Cabrera said. Meza could not be reached for comment.
De Anda, who spent nearly 28 years as Somerton’s fire chief, said he was retiring from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, but said he hoped to continue serving the city in some other employment.
The fire department’s captain, Javier Hernandez, is serving as interim fire chief, while the city receives applications for the permanent post.
Rodney Rinehart, a supervisor in the parks department, is serving as its interim director until the post is filled permanently.
The city began accepting applications for public works director July 1. The city expects to name an interim director before Palacios’ departure.
Applications also are being accepted for city administrator.