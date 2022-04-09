SOMERTON – Inflation could put a damper on some of the public events the city of Somerton plans to host next year.
According to a recent report to the city council, the cost of eight events planned for the new fiscal year, among them the popular Fourth of July celebration and the Somerton Greater Days celebration, could exceed the amount tentatively earmarked by $29,100.
The Fourth of July event, which brings together tens of thousands of celebrants to Council Avenue Park, is expected to cost $42,000, up from about $30,000 a year ago, Brissa Garcia, the city’s special events coordinator, said in the report to the council.
Somerton Greater Days, which marks the city’s founding more than 100 years ago, is expected to jump from a little more than $30,000 to $39,600.
The city earmarked $113,500 for special events in the current fiscal year, and the council is being asked to budget $142,600 to stage the same events in the new year that begins July 1.
“We are taking in consideration the total expenditure for this year and that some events will increase in cost owing to overall increases,” Garcia said.
As one example, she said, the cost of renting a stage and sound equipment for an event is increasing from $10,000 to $12,000.
This year, the cost of special events actually totaled $137,480, about $24,000 more than budgeted. However, the city covered the cost overruns with incomes generated by the events as well as through sponsorships.
“Our goal is always to attract as many sponsorships and services without costs as possible,” Garcia said. “We hope to be able to increase them in the next year.”
Garcia said the requested budget for next year’s events can be scaled back, depending on the availability of funds.