SOMERTON – A city-owned parcel in downtown Somerton is being sold to a Phoenix firm that plans to build four commercial premises and six multi-story apartment units on the site.
The Somerton City Council recently approved the sale of the 7,500-square-foot parcel on the southwest corner of Main Street and Somerton Avenue to Riggs Land Holdings LLC.
The city had been accepting offers for the land since 2018, and the Riggs bid was the second it received in that time.
“This is great news for Somerton’s economic development,” Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “We have been looking for someone to occupy the lots the city has on Main Street for projects that generate tax revenue and that meet the requirements for the (downtown redevelopment) plan that we have.”
The parcel is the second in the downtown the city has sold to private enterprise. In May the council approved the sale of the old City Hall building on the northeast corner of Main and State to Haxtron Masonry Inc. of Yuma for a commercial project.
Riggs Land Holdings, a company with operations in Arizona and Texas, is purchasing the land for $70,000. Terms of the sale call for the construction to begin no later than two years.
In his sales proposal to the city, the firm’s head, Tony Riggs, a Marine Corps. veteran who once was assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, said he is well-acquainted with Somerton and has family members who live there today. He said one of the establishments he plans to open is a youth entertainment business.
Anaya said the city has several other parcels in the downtown that are being used for parking. He said the city hasn’t decided whether to offer those lots for sale.