Conceptual image of development proposed by Riggs Land Holding at the corner of Main Street and State Avenue in Somerton.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF SOMERTON

SOMERTON – A city-owned parcel in downtown Somerton is being sold to a Phoenix firm that plans to build four commercial premises and six multi-story apartment units on the site.

The Somerton City Council recently approved the sale of the 7,500-square-foot parcel on the southwest corner of Main Street and Somerton Avenue to Riggs Land Holdings LLC.

