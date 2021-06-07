SOMERTON – Much of Somerton’s spending on capital improvements in the new fiscal year would go to promote future development on the city’s west side.
Expenditures included in the proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal 2021-2020 are $850,000 for initial development of Parkview Commerce Center, a complex of the west side that the city hopes will attract new businesses to Somerton, and utility lines that would serve a future high school campus nearby.
Money would also be set aside in the CIP for recreational projects, including construction of a new skating track and expansion of the city gym.
In all, projects with a total pricetag of more than $11.4 million are proposed in the plan presented recently to the Somerton City Council. The projects are subject to final approval by the council as part of the budget for the new year that begins July 1.
“These are needs that the members of the council and the city departments agree on,” Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “The list can change according to funds that are available in the budget, but as of now, those are the projects we would be able to do.”
The Parkview Commerce Center would be located on 20 acres owned by the city along Main Street, at the west entrance of Somerton.
Just north of that site is a parcel where the Yuma Union High School District plans to build a future high school. The city’s proposed CIP earmarks a little more than $2.35 million for water and sewer lines to serve the campus.
The high school and the commerce center in turn, are expected to be magnets for more development, both commercial and residential, on the west side.
“Since two years ago when I ran for mayor, it was something we said was coming, starting with the high school project,” Anaya said. “We knew then we would have to promote growth in that direction, because we were constrained toward the east by the flight zones of (airport).”
The CIP also proposed spending $150,000 on a skate track for youths on the south side of the city, $250,000 for the first phase of expansion of the city gym and $82,000 for a new field in Joe Munoz Park for “rapid football,” a version of soccer played with fewer players in a smaller area.
“The community has told us that activities are lacking for youths at the age of junior high and high school,” Anaya said, “so these are projects for that, these are facilities that we need in order to offer them those activities.”
Other expenditures proposed in the CIP are $500,000 for the purchase of land on the west side, $123,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for city firefighters, $210,000 to purchase three patrol cars for police, and $555,000 for repaving and new water lines in the Somerton Heights subdivision.
Also, the city is earmarking $650,000 to rehabilitate its water storage tanks and $990,000 for a new water line to serve the Valley Vista Apartments in Somerton.
Funding for the CIP expenditures would come from the city’s general fund, from grants, the city’s share of revenue from the state tax on gas and diesel fuel sales, development fees charged to developers and from city water and sewer fees.
In all, the number of projects proposed in the CIP exceed 70, although Anaya stresses some could be eliminated or modified as the council works to prepare the new budget.