SOMERTON – The city cut off water to 33 households behind on their bills for service but was able to settle the majority of delinquent accounts.
In early 2020, the city suspended service cutoffs to provide financial relief to residents who lost jobs or were suffering other economic hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with some accounts falling months in arrears since then, the city decided to resume service cutoffs for delinquent accounts. It set an April 15 deadline for residential customers two or more months in arrears to repay the full amounts owed or to enter into an extended payment plan with the city.
In a recent report to the Somerton City Council, city Finance Director Czarina Gallegos said of nearly 300 households behind in their payments, all 33 repaid the full amounts or agreed to the payment plans.
City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said the city’s water service can’t be financially self-sustaining if delinquent bills are allowed to pile up.
“The water and sewer systems operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they need constant maintenance, and that’s costly,” he said.
For a number of years, the water and sewer systems operated in the red, with the city dipping into its general funds to cover the deficit. Then in 2019 the council approved a substantial increase in utility fees to make the services self-sustaining.
At the same time, however, the council set aside money for Somerton Cares, a program that provides financial assistance to households having trouble paying the higher rates.
Cabrera said Somerton Cares, managed for the city by the Western Arizona Council of Governments, continues to be available to residents who need the help.
“If they have problems paying for (utilities), we’re asking them to tell us. The program will be maintained and we don’t want them to fall behind on their payments. But it’s important for them to communicate with us in order to help them.”
He added that a portion of the $40 reconnect fee paid by households to resume water service goes into Somerton Cares.