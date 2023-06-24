Somerton’s budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1 sets aside funds for employee pay raises and the construction of a new community center.
The spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year totals $40.8 million, up from nearly $33.9 million this year. It received preliminary approval from the council recently and is slated for final approval July 18 following a public hearing.
No tax increases are planned in the new fiscal year, though Somerton Finance Director Rosa Spallieri said rate charges for residents for water and sewer service and trash collection will increase as part of the city’s efforts to make those services pay for themselves.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the budget includes funds for infrastructure projects identified as priorities by the city, as well as salary raises for employees, among them police officers, to make their pay more competitive with those of their counterparts around the region.
One of the priorities in the new year, he said, will be opening a new community center near the site of a high school campus currently under construction by the Yuma Union High School District.
The council originally planned to remodel the existing community center at 805 Main St., but later decided to build the larger, 30,000-square-foot center on the west side, where Somerton’s future resident growth is expected to take place. The new center, currently in the design phase, will be able to double as a shelter for the community in times of emergency.
The budget anticipates Somerton’s sales tax will generate $3.5 million for city coffers in the new fiscal year – an estimate based on the higher-that-expected amount of revenue for this year. The sales tax has raised $3.4 million for fiscal 2022-23 – nearly $1 million more than anticipated a year ago when the budget was adopted.
Anaya said continuing development of the Parkview Commerce Center should contribute additional revenue for the city in the form of developer fees.