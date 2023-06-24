SOMERTON (copy)

Seen here is one of the city of Somerton’s water tanks. Residents can expect an increase in water, sewer and trash collection fees as the city makes those services financially self-sufficient.

Somerton’s budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1 sets aside funds for employee pay raises and the construction of a new community center.

The spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year totals $40.8 million, up from nearly $33.9 million this year. It received preliminary approval from the council recently and is slated for final approval July 18 following a public hearing.

