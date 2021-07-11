SOMERTON – Motorists coming from the north will soon get a greeting as they arrive in this city.
A metallic welcome sign created by Kofa welding students for the city will be posted at Somerton Avenue and County 15th Street.
The Somerton City Council recently chose a city-owned parcel on the southwest corner of the intersection as the site for the new sign, which, besides the words of welcome, bears the city logo and includes a scale model of the city’s iconic century-old water tower.
The intersection of Somerton Avenue and County 17th Street had been proposed as an alternate site, but city officials ultimately determined that location offered poorer visibility for passing motorists.
Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said the city has allocated $5,000 for students in next year’s welding class at Kofa to create a welcome sign for another entrance to the city.
“The city will have signs on the north, the south, east and west,” he said. “Hopefully we will see one of them being made by students of the future high school to be built in Somerton.”
Cabrera said the sign will be installed by the end of this month or early August.