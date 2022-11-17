SOMERTON – The Somerton Community Center will be six times larger than previously planned, now that the city council has decided to build it in a new location rather than expand it in its current location.

Rather than enlarge the building on Main Street that doubles as a gym, the council now plans to build a new community center on a city-owned parcel next to the site of the future Somerton High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you