SOMERTON – The Somerton Community Center will be six times larger than previously planned, now that the city council has decided to build it in a new location rather than expand it in its current location.
Rather than enlarge the building on Main Street that doubles as a gym, the council now plans to build a new community center on a city-owned parcel next to the site of the future Somerton High School.
The center, which will serve not only as a venue for community events but as a shelter in times of emergencies, will have an estimated 45,000 square feet of capacity in its new location, as opposed to 8,000 if expanded at its current site.
Not only that, the city figures to be able to provide more parking for users at the alternate location.
Earlier this year, the council approved expanding the center on Main Street, setting aside $1.3 million for the project. But as design work got under way, city officials saw advantages in building a new center on Somerton's west end.
"From the time we began, the concern was the parking," Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. "We are at a point where we still can make changes and see it as part of the development on the west side of the city."
The new site is located north of the Parkview Commerce Center now under development and west of the high school slated to open a year from now.
In that location, the community center would be located in an area that city officials expect to undergo a surge in residential growth fueled by the commercial development, by the new school and by a multi-use park planned next to the campus.
City officials say they won't have a estimate for the cost of the new community center until its design is finalized.
The money previously earmarked for expansion of the current building is expected to cover the design and initial stage of construction of the new center, Somerton officials say, but the project will have to be completed in phases in succeeding years.
The city plans to continue to keep the current center as a gym for use for city athletic programs.