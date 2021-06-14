SOMERTON – Elementary schools students here will have the option of continuing virtual learning next through a state-approved online program.
The Somerton Elementary School District is one of several in Yuma County approved by the Arizona Department of Education to provide instruction through the Arizona Online Instruction Program.
Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said the program, created under a recently approved state law, will be offered to Somerton students beginning with the 2021-22 school year that starts Aug. 2.
The Department of Education is recommending that students return to the traditional classroom, Noel said, although the program was created in response to parents across the state who want their kids to continue learning online at home.
“The program is like another school in the district,” she said. “It will have its own leadership, its own teachers, who will spend limited time with the children, because (the students) will mainly work with computer program.”
She said parents will be responsible for ensuring their children spend the required amount of the time completing assignments in the program. AOI staff working remotely will provide help to students who need but will not continually oversee them.
“If students have problems, someone will connect with them, but it will not be one of our teachers,” Noel said. “It will be one from AOI, and the students will not have interaction with a class. They will be connected individually to the program.”
Noel doesn’t foresee many of the district’s students continuing with online learning in the new school year. When the district reopened its campuses in March, 40% of students chose to continue virtual learning. Since then 90% have returned to the classrooms.
“When parents choose the program, they will have to make sure their child is completing the hours (of instruction) and assignments. The program will report to the district when a student is not complying, and that’s when we will go knocking on doors to see what is the problem.”
Noel said it is hard for a teacher to instruct 25 or students in a classroom setting and meanwhile have to teach another online. For that reason AOI is offered to school districts as an option.
Other districts in Yuma County approved by the Department of Education to offer AOI to students are Yuma Elementary School District One, the Crane Elementary School District, the Yuma Union and Antelope Union high school districts and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY). AOI programming was offered by the respective districts prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain an option for students in the upcoming school year, the districts said.