SOMERTON – City Hall plans to replace grass in some of Somerton’s flood retention basins with rock and drought-resistant plants to save water and reduce maintenance costs.
The first project in the city’s xeriscaping conversion plan was completed recently at a retention basin at Ramona Street and Cholla Avenue, where grass was ripped up and replaced with desert landscaping.
Parks and Recreation Director Angelica Roldan said the retention basins that serve in dry periods as mini-parks or recreation sites for the public will not be touched.
“We are going to do those projects at two sites per year, over three years, and in other sites we are going to make repairs, but nothing will be done where there are recreational activities or where residents gather,” she said. “We are not going to eliminate green areas that are used by residents.”
Roldan said her department, with eight employees assigned to park upkeep, maintains 37 stormwater retention basins, but also uses a private company to help.
In some of the areas kept up by her department, she said, maintenance costs are $28,000 annually.
The conversion to xeriscaping is slated to take place through fiscal 2025-26, Roldan said, and could result in savings of more than $5,000 in water use and maintenance in some place.
Apart from savings, the conversion to desert vegetation will help control the number of insect pests such as mosquitoes, she said.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the city has been studying the need for landscaping conversion for several years.
“We are looking at conservation of water and at how expensive maintenance is becoming,” he said. “But the sites that are used for recreation are going to be left alone, and something will be done only in those that aren’t.”