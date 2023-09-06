JARDINES 2 (copy)
A flood retention basin along Garvin Street in Somerton will be one of the green areas on city-owned property to be converted to desert landscaping.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – City Hall plans to replace grass in some of Somerton’s flood retention basins with rock and drought-resistant plants to save water and reduce maintenance costs.

The first project in the city’s xeriscaping conversion plan was completed recently at a retention basin at Ramona Street and Cholla Avenue, where grass was ripped up and replaced with desert landscaping.

