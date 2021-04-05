SOMERTON – The city plans to cut off water service to residents who have not paid overdue bills or have not entered into payment plans with the city by April 15.
A year ago the city suspended service cutoff as a means of financial relief to residents who lost jobs or were suffering other economic hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with some accounts falling months in arrears, the council recently authorized the city to cut service for those residents who have not paid their bills for two or more months, or who have not made payment plans with the city to pay them.
Czarina Gallegos, the city’s finance director, said the city has made efforts to notify residents about potential cutoffs.
“Two weeks ago letters were sent to them (asking them) to call and make arrangements. It’s important that they speak to us and establish a payment plan so that we don’t have to come out and disconnect service,” she said.
“Unfortunately there are bills for which we have not received payments for many months,” Gallegos said, “so we have to enforce this measure. There are some who haven’t paid for almost a year, and we have to see how we can help them so that they can begin to make payments.”
The city has set an April 15 deadline for residents to pay delinquent bills or establish payment plans, to avoid service disconnects beginning April 26. Residents can call the city at (928) 722-7400 to make arrangements for payments.
Those who having trouble paying their monthly bills can seek help through Somerton Cares, a city fund that provides money based on financial need to help cover utility payments.
Somerton Cares, administered for the city by the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG), was established by the council in 2019 to help those residents having trouble paying the city’s recently hiked water and sewer rates.
The city increased utility rates to make water and sewer service financially self-sustaining. Before then the city had to subsidize the cost of utilities from the general fund.
“The (utilities) still aren’t completely self-sufficient. (The rate increases) have helped, but they aren’t going to be 100% until 2024,” Gallegos said.
“(Revenues from utility payments) maintain the services, so that when you open the tap. the water keeps coming. So it’s important for residents to pay on time.”
Residents who want to learn more about the Somerton Cares program can call WACOG at (928)722-3462.