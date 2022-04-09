SOMERTON – Somerton will offer a venue for creative expression for artists in the area as it hosts the city’s first-ever Festival of the Arts on April 23.
The city Parks and Recreation Department is inviting artists practicing in diverse media and genres to exhibit their works in the exhibition slated to take place in Centennial Park, 316 N. Somerton Ave., beginning at 6 p.m. Admission will be free.
“We see the need to better promote the artistic disciplines in the community, to promote art in general, the performing arts,” said Jesus Meza, the parks and recreation director. “The events seeks to become a good platform of opportunity for artists in the regions with the slogan “Expanding Arts and Fun in the South County.”
Organizers have already lined up bands for the festival, including La Chambita, a tribute band from the Imperial Valley which will play a repertoire of songs honoring the groups Los Angeles Azules, Sonora Dinamita and Kumbia Kings.
Also performing will be Los Motosaicos, a rockabilly and blues band from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Dance groups performing at the festival include Missael, a Mexican folkloric dance group from San Luis Rio Colorado, and SolArena, a flamenco group from San Luis, Ariz.
Other attractions will include a painting demonstration by Claudia Lizaola, a painting instructor in Somerton’s cultural center. Some of her students are slated to exhibit their work in the festival as well.
The city is seeking artists working in painting, drawing, crafts and other mediums to exhibit their work. Meza said the city will forego charging exhibition fees in efforts to sustain the festival as an ongoing event that is both a venue artistic expression and one that offers residents an opportunity to enjoy local entertainment.
Adults attending the festival will also be able sample craft beers and locally produced wine at the festival.
Artists wishing to exhibit at the festival can get more information by call 928-722-5092 or sending an e-mail to josuerodriguez@somerton.gov.