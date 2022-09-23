UTV SOMERTON 1 (copy)

Somerton will hosts its second annual UTV Block Party on Saturday on Main Street.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF SOMERTON

SOMERTON – Nearly 90 all-terrain vehicles are expected to take up the pavement on Main Street Saturday when the the city hosts its second annual UTV Block Party.

The celebration, a fundraiser that benefits the Somerton Senior Center and a planned memorial to military veterans from the Cocopah Tribe, is slated to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Main. Admission to the event is free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you