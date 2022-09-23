SOMERTON – Nearly 90 all-terrain vehicles are expected to take up the pavement on Main Street Saturday when the the city hosts its second annual UTV Block Party.
The celebration, a fundraiser that benefits the Somerton Senior Center and a planned memorial to military veterans from the Cocopah Tribe, is slated to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Main. Admission to the event is free.
The block party will feature more all-terrain vehicle displays Saturday than in the event’s inaugural year, and will include a live music lineup, said Brissa Garcia, the city’s special events coordinator.
“There will be booths for businesses that are dedicated to (utility terrain vehicles), there will be 20 food booths, two stages where artists will perform, and there will be a lot to see for those who enjoy (off-roading) and for the entire family,” she said.
Off-roaders from Yuma County, Imperial Valley, San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., and Phoenix are slated to display vehicles in the festival.
Proceeds from registration to exhibit the vehicle, concession booth rentals and from beer sales will go toward the senior center and the veterans memorial, Garcia said.
Prizes will be awarded in two categories for what judges selected as the best off-roading vehicles in the exhibition.
Bands from the Yuma area slated to play at the block party include Penny y los Sucios, Rural, Banda La Primera, Ravines, Mitosis, Checker’d Past and Alazan.
For more information about the block party call 928-722-7394 or 928-655-0247.