SOMERTON – In Somerton youth recreation isn’t all about sports.
The city’s Recreation Department is starting up a new fall-winter arts and recreation program for 7- to 14-year-olds beginning this month in the Somerton Youth Center and the nearby city Cultural Center.
“The goal is to offer alternative activities for children and youth after school,” said Jesus Meza, the city’s recreation director. “There is always a demand for other types of activities besides the sports leagues we offer.”
The Youth Center, at 235 W. Canal St. in Somerton, will serve not only as one of the venues for the program but as the new headquarters of the recreation department.
Among the activities to be offered there in the program will be physical fitness sessions, billiards, arts and crafts and table tennis. Also, there will be a Game Day for children chosen by Somerton elementary schools based on good academic performance.
The Youth Center will also coordinate basketball, dodgeball, volleyball and hockey games that will take place on the athletic courts at Joe Munoz Park.
The Cultural Center, located next door at 239 W. Canal St., initially will offer youths cardio kickboxing sessions. Also it will serve as the site for boxing classes taught by the Powerhouse Boxing Club of Somerton.
Meza said the recreation department is recruiting instructors for folkloric and modern dance, Zumba, piano and guitar classes that city also wants to offer in the Cultural Center.
“We think all the activities are going to be of interest to the community. With this we are providing alternatives to the leagues we have for the kids, and those who want to will be able to take part in both sports and in this program of activities.”
The program will be paid for with city funds as well as with grants from the Arizona Community Foundation and Arizona Public Service.
All will be free to youths with the exception of the boxing and arts and crafts sessions, for which participants will be charged a monthly fee of $10 and $15 respectively.
For more information, people can call the recreation department at (928) 315-6010.