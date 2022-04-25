SOMERTON – The city will ask the Census Bureau to increase the number of homes counted in the 2020 Census for Somerton, a change that could increase the city’s share of state funding in future years
The Census Bureau counted 4,149 housing units in Somerton as part of its 2020 count of the city’s population, compared with the city’s count of 4,891 – a difference of 742 homes.
Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said the city originally calculated that the difference was even larger, 862 homes, but said much of the disparity resulted from what city officials say was a prior undercount of Somerton housing in the 2010 Census.
As a result, the city will ask the Census Bureau to adjust its count of housing units in the most recently completed 2020 Census upwards by a little more than 300 units.
The Somerton City Council recently directed the city’s administration to send a formal request for an adjustment in the 2020 count of housing units. Cabrera said the request would be sent electronically to the Census Bureau no later than Monday.
Somerton officials also contend that the 2020 Census undercounted Somerton’s population by about 4,000 residents, but the city is limiting its request to only a correction in the number of housing units.
“The important thing is that these 300 (additional units) will adjust the base number of homes that is used by the state to calculate the revenue it shares with the city,” said Hector Tapia, an economic development advisor to the city. “It is important that we have those numbers corrected.”
Tapia said the city’s request to the Census Bureau is supported by the low percentage of vacant housing in the city – 4.5%, as counted in 2020 Census, compared with 6.4% counted in the 2010 Census.
The Census Bureau conducts populations counts in U.S. cities and counties every decade for the purpose of determining amounts distributions of state and federal funds to each.
Tapia said an adjustment in Somerton’s overall population count can’t take place until the next Census.
“It is very important to Somerton to continue pushing for more housing development, so that it is reflected in the numbers,” Tapia said. “The Census Bureau recognizes that it didn’t properly count the Hispanic population and the population of between the ages of 0 and 4, but they say they can’t do anything about it. The only thing we can do is make sure its corrected in the next Census.”
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the process of seeking the recount of housing units could take up to three months.
“If we succeed in making that adjustment, we probably won’t see (additional state revenues) in the next fiscal year but rather in the following years,” Anaya said. “When the 2020 Census was done, it was a difficult year because of the pandemic and because of politics. Besides that there were errors in the count, and that is what we are trying to correct.”