SOMERTON – Beginning Sept. 1, work crews will go door to door in Somerton to pick up household items that residents leave outside their homes for disposal.

Separate from the weekly garbage collection service, the city’s Annual Cleanup Campaign picks up large, bulky items that residents want to get rid of, such as old or broken furniture, large appliances and pruned tree branches up to 4 feet in length.

