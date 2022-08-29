SOMERTON – Beginning Sept. 1, work crews will go door to door in Somerton to pick up household items that residents leave outside their homes for disposal.
Separate from the weekly garbage collection service, the city’s Annual Cleanup Campaign picks up large, bulky items that residents want to get rid of, such as old or broken furniture, large appliances and pruned tree branches up to 4 feet in length.
The campaign takes place throughout September and until Oct. 19.
The campaign gets under way Sept. 1-6, when work crews will pick up discarded item in the area bounded by Palo Verde Street, Somerton Avenue, Main Street and Avenue E.
Residents can consult the Facebook page for the City of Somerton to find out when work crews will be in their neighborhoods to pick up discarded items.
Residents are asked to leave out items only in the weeks the campaign is scheduled to come to their neighborhoods. Also items to be picked up should not be left where they block sidewalks or fire hydrants.
Items that will not be accepted for pickup include waste from construction, pesticides, insecticides and other hazardous chemicals or hazardous household wastes.
For more information, call the Somerton Public Works Department at 928-722-7322.