SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – In what might be seen as mixed messaging, health officials are urging Mexican nationals residing in the United States not to return home for the holidays.
The appeal, aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19, comes as Mexico renews its annual Paisano Program, which seeks to streamline travel and other requirements for green cardholders and Mexican-Americans wanting to go south of the border to spend the December holidays with relatives.
An estimated 500,000 people are expected to travel from the United States to Mexico, but Enrique Clausen, Sonora’s health minister, recently appealed in a recent social media message to residents of the Mexican state to tell relatives abroad to stay away.
“I ask you, please, urge your family members, with much love, affection and respect, not to visit us during these holidays. It is important that you convince them not to travel, so that they don’t put your family at risk.”
The appeal comes after Sonora jumped to orange, the second-highest level on the Mexican government’s color-code scale of coronavirus incidence around the nation.
Last month, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry issued a statement appealing to Mexicans living in the United States and to Americans not to visit Mexico in December for any except essential reasons.
“The Mexican governments renews its call from prudence, with the purpose of forgoing travel to and from national territory,” the ministry said. The statement “particularly” urged against visits “for reasons of recreation, tourism or celebrations that traditionally take place during these months.”
Appeals notwithstanding, the Mexican federal government’s Paisano Program kicked off Dec. 2 and is slated to continue through the end of the month. Apart from December, Easter also brings hundreds of thousands from the United States to Mexico for the holiday observance.
Among border crossings where the program has been relaunched this month are those in Mexicali and Tijuana, in Baja California, a state currently in the red, the highest ranking on the color-coded COVID-19 infection scale.
As part of the Paisano Program this year, visitors to Mexico are being provided with information about social distancing and other recommended precautions to take to reduce the risk of infection. Also, the government announced it is setting up “sanitary filters” at ports of entry to question all visitors about their health conditions.
The Sonora government estimated about 45,000 people traveled from the United States to cities in Mexican state for last year’s Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Most of those people passed through the port of entry at Nogales, with comparatively few going through the crossing at San Luis Rio Colorado.
Since March, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has allowed Mexicans to enter the United States for only essential reasons.