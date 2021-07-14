SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Sonora’s health director is appealing to people across the Mexican state to double down on precautions to prevent what he was described as an imminent third wave of COVID-19.
“It is essential that social distancing be practiced, that we don’t forget the use of masks and that we avoid crowds in order to contain the virus,” Enrique Clausen said this week in a news conference transmitted on social media and Sonora’s state health ministry.
His words of warning came as the state recorded increases in the number of daily cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.
Last week, the state recorded a daily average of 210 new cases, with 296 cases reported on Sunday alone.
As of Monday, there were 197 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, with 10 new patients admitted last week, the health ministry said.
COVID-19 patients accounted for 39 percent of all patients in public hospital but 55 percent of those in private hospitals, the ministry said.
Last week, eight cities across Sonora were classified by the Mexican government as being at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, two more than the week before. San Luis Rio Colorado, next to Yuma County, was classified as being at medium risk.
San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 21 new cases last week, bringing to 3,313 the total number of cases reported there since a pandemic was declared in Sonora in March 2020. There were three deaths from the virus in the city last week.
Last week, Sonora recorded 49 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number statewide to 6,575.
Clausen said most of the people across the state who are newly infected are young people who have not been vaccinated, he added.
Baja California remained classified as being at low risk. That state recorded 202 new cases and 11 deaths last week, bringing its totals to 51,300 cases and 8,768 deaths.
The state’s capital, Mexicali, located next to Calexico, Calif., recorded 78 new cases last week, for a total of 20,757. It had three new deaths last week, bring its totlal to 3,281.