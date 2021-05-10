SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – One of the candidates for governor of Sonora in the Mexican’s state’s election in June is embracing gun control in the United States as a campaign issue.
In a recent campaign stop in San Luis Rio Colorado, Alfonso Durazo said tighter restrictions on firearms sales north of the border and better efforts to control arm smuggling to Mexico are needed to bring down violence in that country.
Durazo, who formerly served in the cabinet of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopes Obrador as security minister, is running as the candidate of Lopez Obrador’s political party, the National Regeneration Movement, or MORENA, the June 6 election.
While conceding that corruption south of the border has played a part in firearms getting into the hands of drug cartels and organized crime, Durazo said if elected he will use his office to advocate for stricter gun control in the United States.
Mexican laws strictly limit firearm ownership, but Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in report that 70% of arms in the hands of organized crime in that country came from the United States. The report also said 1,585 people were arrested for trafficking arms on Mexico’s northern border from January 2019 to last January.
“North of the border there are thousands of gun shops that don’t have major restrictions on the sale of guns, and we find those guns later here in our country, and they arrive through mechanisms of corruption, so we have to fight it, because the level of violence in the country is proportional to the availability of weapons.”
As security minister over 22 months, Durazo oversaw federal law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He stepped down in October to mount his campaign for governor as candidate of the leftist MORENA party.
Polls have shown his leading or tied with Ernesto Gandara, candidate of Va por Sonora, an alliance of Mexico’s traditionally dominant parties, the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the National Action Party.
Durazo said his goals, if elected, include building a four-lane highway from San Luis Rio Colorado to Caborca, Son., lobbying for expansion of the border crossing for commercial traffic traveling between San Luis Rio Colorado and Yuma County and exploiting Sonora’s tourism potential.