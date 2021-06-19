Sonora’s governor-elect is vowing to restore public safety to the state bordering Arizona following several years of surging violence linked to the drug cartels and other criminal organizations.
“I am going to focus personally and daily on the recovery of security for Sonorans,” Alfonso Durazo said in a message to the state’s residents this week, after official returns confirmed his victory in the June 6 race. “We will create the institutions necessary to provide the state government and the municipal governments with the essential ability to successfully confront criminality.”
Durazo also referenced other themes of his campaign: fighting corruption, adopting a budget that prioritizes the needs of society but imposes austerity to government spending with no new taxes, and restructuring health care.
The 66-year-old former public security minister in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s cabinet is scheduled to begin his six-year term of office in September.
He will be the first governor in the state’s history who was not the candidate of either of Mexico’s traditionally dominant political parties, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, and the center-right National Action Party (PAN).
Durazo, who ran under the banner of Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement or MORENA, received 52% of the statewide. Ernesto Gandara, competing as the candidate of an alliance of the PRI and PAN, finished in second with 35%.
Durazo succeeds the PRI’s Claudia Pavlovich, during whose term homicides soared in Sonora in what was attributed to turf fights among drug cartels and other criminal groups.
According to figures from the state, Sonora recorded 1, 265 homicides last year and is on pace to exceed that number in 2021. San Luis Rio Colorado, next to Yuma County, also is on pace to set a new record for homicides this year.
Durazo previously has told news media that one of his first acts in office will be to increase the number of state police officers from 1,000 to 4,000.
A native of Bavispe, a city on Sonora’s northeast cornier, Durazo is an attorney and civil engineer by training. He previously represented Sonora in Mexico’s congress, the Chamber of Deputies, and in the nation’s senate.