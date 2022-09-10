CARRETERAS (copy)

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo Montaño (right), seen here at a news conference with San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas, discusses his administration’s goal to build to create new toll roads around Sonora.

 courtesy photo

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The state of Somerton next year will prioritize construction of new highways, including a bypass road in in this city and a new route from the border city of Sonoyta to Rocky Point.

Motorists who choose to use the new roads will pay a toll, since the state will give concessions to private enterprise to build and maintain them.

