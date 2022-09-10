SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The state of Somerton next year will prioritize construction of new highways, including a bypass road in in this city and a new route from the border city of Sonoyta to Rocky Point.
Motorists who choose to use the new roads will pay a toll, since the state will give concessions to private enterprise to build and maintain them.
Sonora Gov. Alfonzo Durazo Montaño, during a recent visit to San Luis Rio Colorado, announced the highway projects will be part of a list of priorities of his administration in 2023.
Officials in San Luis Rio Colorado have been lobbying since 2014 for a bypass allowing traffic on Mexico’s Federal Highway 2, including commercial tractor-trailers, to skirt the city while traveling between Sonoyta, Son., and Mexicali, Baja Calif.
Highway 2 passes through the heart of San Luis Rio Colorado, becoming Obregon Avenue within the city limits.
The bypass would split from Highway 2 on the east side of San Luis Rio Colorado, circle to the south of city, then reconnect with the highway on the west side. The exact route has yet to be finalized.
Speaking at a news conference during his visit, Durazo Montaño invited private enterprises in San Luis Rio Colorado to form a consortium to compete for the concession.
Sonoyta is located on the Arizona border about 130 miles east of San Luis Rio Colorado. Durazo said a four-lane highway that will also be a toll road will be built from Sonoyta to Rocky Point (Puerto Peñasco).
Tolls are already collected from motorists traveling on one of two roads between San Luis Rio Colorado and El Golfo and on to Rocky Point. A toll booth also is already in place on the Colorado River bridge on Highway 2.
Also planned is a highway from Sasabe, Son., to Altar, providing Tucson residents an alternate route to the beaches near Caborca, Son. That route will also be a toll road built through a concession granted private enterprise, Durazo Montaño said.