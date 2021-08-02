SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- Sonora's public health director says the state must double down on measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during what he says has shaped up as a new wave of coronavirus cases in the state.
Enrique Clausen's warning came on the heel of the release of sobering statistics by Mexico's National Institute of Statistic, Geography and Information Technology
The federal agency, known by its Spanish acronym INEGI, said COVID-19 claimed 201,163 lives in Mexico in 2020, making it the second-leading cause of death in the country that year, after cardiovascular death.
Sonora, on Arizona's southern doorstep, meanwhile tied for the second-highest coronavirus-related death rate in the nation in 2020. COVID-19 accounted for 21 deaths among every 10,000 residents -- a rate exceeded only in Mexico City, where 32 of every 10,000 died of the virus. Sonora's death rate was tied only by those in the states of Baja California and Mexico.
There were a total of 5,160 coronavirus deaths in Sonora in all of 2020, according to INEGI.
For the week of July 26 to Sunday, Sonora tallied 2,824 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to 88,342 the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. There were 92 deaths attributed to the virus last week in the state, bringing its death total to 6,756.
"We are currently living through the third wave" of COVID-19, Clausen said on Friday. "We have to strengthen the health measures so that hospitalizations climb on us any more, when we are seeing it hitting more youths."
Fifty-seven people were hospitalized just last week in Sonora, bringing the total number occupying hospital beds to about 330.
The state currently ranks in the orange, signifying it is at high risk for COVID-19, on the color-coded scale used by Mexico's government to track the progression of the virus. Two cities in the state rank in the red, the maximum risk level, while five others are in the orange inching toward the red.
San Luis Rio Colorado, next to Yuma County, continues to be classified as in the yellow, signifying a medium level of risk. Last week, the city recorded 57 new cases, bringing its total to 3,419 since the start of the pandemic.
There were no recorded COVID-19 deaths in San Luis Rio Colorado last week.
In Baja California, Mexicali exceeded all other cities in the state in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths through most of the pandemic, though Tijuana and Ensenada exceeded Mexicali's tally last week.
Baja has recorded a total of 52,768 cases and 8,910 deaths due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic