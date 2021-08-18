SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The risk of COVID-19 infections are at high or maximum level in all but this and five other cities in Sonora, state health officials said.
But even San Luis Rio Colorado is close to being reclassified as being a high-risk city for transmission of the virus.
Sonora recorded 2,601 new cases of COVID-19 the week of Aug. 9 through Sunday, in what being called is being described as a third wave of the pandemic sweeping the state on Arizona’s southern border.
That brought to 93,577 the total number of documented infections in the state since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Mexico has not made use of testing as widely as in the United States, and official case counts tend to be lower.
Sonora recorded 122 deaths last week that were attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 6,972.
Sonora’s health ministry said that more than 90% of 373 Sonorans hospitalized last week for COVID-19 had not been vaccinated against the virus.
San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., next to Yuma County, recorded 61 new cases last week, bringing its total since the state of the pandemic to 3,576.
Last week’s case tally in the city was less than the prior week, although the city recorded two coronavirus-related deaths last week after having none the two previous weeks. The virus has claimed 530 lives in San Luis Rio Colorado since the start of the pandemic.
Sonora has been classified as a state in the orange, or at high risk for transmission of COVID-19 on the color-coded scale used by the federal health ministry for charting the severity of the virus around the nation.
Most cities in the state are classified as being in the orange or in the red – -or at maximum risk for transmission – but San Luis Rio Colorado, Rocky Point, Nogales and Cananea are in the yellow, or at moderate risk for transmission. Agua Prieta, across from Douglas, Ariz., is in the green, or low risk level for transmission.
But San Luis Rio Colorado’s risk score climbed from 14 the prior week to 18 last week, bringing it to within two points of being reclassified as a high-risk city for transmission. The score is calculated based on the number of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other factors.
Baja California was a surge in cases last week. It recorded 555 new cases, 100 more than the number counted the previous week. The state has recorded 54,453 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 19 COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing Baja California’s total to 8,979.
The state’s capital, Mexicali, had 288 new cases last week, for a total of 21,778
Nine COVID-19 patients died last week in Mexicali, bringing the death tally to 3,337.