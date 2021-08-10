SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A surge in COVID-19 cases the first week of August has led to Sonora being classified as a high-risk area for the spread of the coronavirus.
From Aug. 2 through Sunday, the state bordering Arizona recorded 2,634 new coronavirus cases and 94 more deaths attributed to the virus. That brought the number of cases tallied since the start of the pandemic to 90,976 and the number of deaths to 6,850.
That pushed the state from the yellow, or medium risk level for spread of COVID-19, into the orange, or high- risk category, on the color-coded scaled used by Mexico’s health ministry to record severity of the pandemic around the nation.
San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., meanwhile, remains in yellow, although it has inched closer to high risk classification, based on the number of new cases recorded last week in the border city next to Yuma County.
The Municipal Health Committee voted Thursday to request that businesses in San Luis Rio Colorado to require customers to present proof of having received COVID-19 vaccinations or proof they have tested negative for the virus. The committee did not indicate when that measure would begin to be enforced.
Last week, 40 people were admitted to hospitals in Sonora for COVID-19 – none of whom had been vaccinated, according to Enrique Clausen, director of the state health department.
He blamed to surge in cases on a failure by many residents to get vaccinated, to practice social distancing and take other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
San Luis Rio Colorado had seen cases of the virus among its residents drop in recent months, but last week it recorded 96 new cases, bringing to 3,515 the number of cases in the city tallied since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The city has recorded 528 deaths to the virus.
The city’s risk score for the virus climbed from 13 to 14 points, bringing it closer to a high-risk classification. The score is calculated based on the number of new cases, hospitalizations and other factors.
Baja California remains at the moderate risk level. It reported 455 new cases and nine more deaths last week, bringing its totals to 53,517 cases and 8.490 deaths.
Mexicali, the state’s capital, saw a jump in cases last week, recording 171. It has tallied a total of 21,490 cases and 3,328 deaths since the start of the pandemic.