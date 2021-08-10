Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.