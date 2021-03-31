SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A jump in COVID-19 infection rates statewide has caused Sonora to move from a low to moderate ranking on the scale of coronavirus risk levels in Mexico.
While the state moved from green, the lowest level, to yellow, this border city across from Yuma County remains in the green.
Enrique Clausen, Sonora’s health minister, said an increase in percentage of positive results in COVID-19 testing and a jump in hospitalizations caused the state to move up on the color-coded scale used by Mexico federal health ministry to track the epidemiological risk of the coronavirus in each Mexican state.
The next highest and highest levels on the scale are, respectively, orange and red. As states and cities move up on the scale, more restrictive social distancing measures go into effect, among them closures of non-essential businesses or a reduction in permissable hours of operation and suspension of sporting and other public events.
From March 21 through Sunday, Sonora recorded 855 new COVID-19 cases, 244 more than in the prior week. The number of deaths, however dropped to 33 last week, down from 56 the prior week.
Owing to more limited use of testing than in the United States, the number of cases in Mexico are widely believed to be under counted.
Sonora recorded a total of 69,734 COVID-19 cases from the start of the pandemic through Sunday. It has recorded 5,972 coronavirus-related deaths in the same period.
San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 11 new cases from March 21 through Sunday, five fewer than the week before. The city has recorded a total of 3,047 cases and 483 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Clausen predicted rates of infection will climb as Sonorans travel this week to the state’s beaches and other destinations to celebrate Easter.
Neighboring Baja California is remains ranked in the yell, with a total of 46,339 cases and a total of 7,765 coronavirus deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.
Mexicali, Baja Calif., has reported a total of 18,194 cases and 2,925 deaths.