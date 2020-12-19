SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Sonora’s state health minister says people who have already gotten COVID-19 cannot count on having immunity for any length of time afterwards.
Enrique Clausen can speak from some experience.
“I am telling you with much sadness that I have tested positive for a second time for this cursed disease, and although I am in the first few days of it, this reinfection has hit me harder than the first time,” Clausen said in a message on his Facebook page.
“It’s important for you to know that many people, like me, don’t develop antibodies after the first infection, and that we remain vulnerable to a second infection.”
Clausen said he tested positive a second time following a visit on Dec. 7 to the city of Bacum, in southern Sonora.
With the onset of winter, Sonora has experienced a second wave of the virus, as has Arizona, which borders the Mexican state.
San Luis Rio Colorado, neighboring Yuma County, has likewise seen a surge in the coronavirus in recent weeks. The border city recently moved from yellow, signifying a moderate rate of infection, to orange, or high rate, on the nation’s color-coded scale used for monitoring infection rates around Mexico. Orange is the second-highest level on the scale, below red.
The health ministry also has added three new neighborhoods – the colonias of 10 de Abril, Federal and Residencias – to the list of areas in San Luis Rio Colorado designated as “zero zones,” or areas of high incidence of the virus. Previously the colonias of Jalisco, Progreso and Villa Colonial were placed on the list.
The city has recorded 2,333 coronavirus cases among its residents since the first case was confirmed in March. However, case numbers there and around Sonora are widely thought to be undercounted, since testing is not as widely available as here.
For the week of Dec. 7 to 13, San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing to 322 the total number of deaths in the city since the start of the pandemic.
Sonora has recorded a statewide total of 46,250 cases and 3,603 deaths over the course of the pandemic.