SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Rafael Torres, seeking a new term as constable in Precinct 2 in south Yuma County, will have an opponent after all.
Javier Nuño, former captain for the San Luis Police Department and today a police officer for Wellton, has filed as a Republican write-in candidate for the constable in the precinct that takes in San Luis, Gadsden and Somerton.
No Democratic or Republican candidate filed nominating petition to place their names on the ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election for the office.
Torres would seem to have been uncontested in his bit for re-election as constable for the south county.
But now, assuming Nuño gets at least one person to write in his name on the Republican primary ballot, he’s on his way to facing Torres in the November general election.
Torres is seeking his fourth four-term as constable, whose responsibilities, he says, are not merely serving court papers.
“A lot of people think the constable’s job is only to deliver court notices to people, but it’s not. There are a lot of people who don’t know how the system works and what are their rights and obligations when they have matters in the court. That is one of the services that I, as constable, give to the community – educating them so they can settle their issues.”
Nuño spend 16 years as an officer with the San Luis Police Department and the last eight with the Wellton Police Department.
He said he was encouraged to run for constable by San Luis residents.
“A month ago, I decided to run because I am at the right moment of my life to do it and because it’s necessary for the voters to have an option at the moment they cast their ballots. I believe that the more candidates there are, the better for democracy.”
Apart from fulfilling the responsibilities of constable, Nuño hopes to use the office to help in campaigns against substance abuse, including fentanyl use by teens and adults in Yuma County.
For his part, Torres believes he has established good working relations with all the law enforcement agencies in the county, and that those ties have enabled to better serve the community.
Torres said his goals include educating south county residents about the importance of responding promptly to all court notifications they receive, to avoid legal problems later on.
“That is something where more still needs to be done, and as constable I’m prepared to continue giving the best possible service to the people and the courts and to work in the best way with other agencies.”