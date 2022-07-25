SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Rafael Torres, seeking a new term as constable in Precinct 2 in south Yuma County, will have an opponent after all.

Javier Nuño, former captain for the San Luis Police Department and today a police officer for Wellton, has filed as a Republican write-in candidate for the constable in the precinct that takes in San Luis, Gadsden and Somerton.

