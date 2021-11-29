Leaders in south Yuma County must think they were talking to a wall.
For months and months in 2020, officials in Somerton and San Luis urged and pleaded with residents to answer the Census, given that the city’s population counts would determine how much revenue they would collect as their share of revenue from state sales and income taxes and how much they would net from the tax on fuel sales. The latter source of tax money pays for road construction and road maintenance.
Somerton was expecting to see its population jump between 2,300 and 4.000. It went up just 90, costing the city a sizeable junk of money.
San Luis and Yuma also saw its counts fall below expectations.
Somerton will have less money than anticipated for road building projects, and while the city blames the pandemic in 2020 for complicating efforts to get the Census done, they admit people not getting counted had something to do with low numbers.
Fill out a form or figure how to fill potholes.