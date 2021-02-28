SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Church and social service organizations here say they are making preparations in case they are called on to provide shelter or other assistance for asylum seekers releasing in the area.
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said recently the Border Patrol notified him that families from other countries seeking political asylum in the United States had been released in Yuma and San Luis while waiting for courts to act on their asylum applications. The releases are part of the Biden administration’s reversal of a Trump administration policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.
Nicholls and Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, say their concern about the policy is in one of public health, given that the releases are occurring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reyes is also executive director of the Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit housing organization in San Luis that previously provided temporary shelter to asylum seekers in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic and prior to the Trump policy requiring them to wait in Mexico.
“As an organization in the community, (the Comite) can work on a plan of assistance with other organizations,” he said. “The issue of providing shelter to those persons is not so much a problem as that of public health. There’s no way to know if all the people being released are free of the virus.”
In 2019, asylum applicants released in the city’s downtown would seek temporary refuge at the St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in San Luis and were seen congregating on the grounds of the San Luis Library or other public places.
Lupita Meza, the parish manager, said the church has received no new requests for help from asylum seekers since the new policy took effect.
“No one has come up to now and, since we are closed, there’s no access to the parish,” she said. “But we have not received any information about any released immigrants.”
Also in 2019, San Luis City Hall worked with local nonprofit organizations to provide assistance for asylum applicants. But Tadeo De La Hoya, the city administrator, said the city has received no new requests for support this time.
“All we know is that in the last two weeks some 20 or 30 people have been released here,” he said. “No one has asked for help from any city agency.”
Given the pandemic and requirements for social distancing, De La Hoya said, any available shelter in San Luis could be offered to a limited number of people.”
Reyes said federal government needs to take into account how the asylum policy affects local communities that play host to the immigrants.
“The issues of immigration, of asylym and refugees are the responsibility of the federal government, but they should see the impact on the communities,” Reyes said. “We are going to need resources (from the federal government) if we want to deal with the problem in a humane and efficient manner.”
Those resources, he said, should not only cover the cost of providing shelter, but also the costs of giving COVID-19 testts and putting in place other measures in the shelters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.