SAN LUIS, Ariz. – As the expiration of Title 42 approached this week, the mayors of San Luis and Somerton warned that their cities would not be able to handle the expected large influx of asylum seekers on their streets.
“(U.S. Customs and Border Protection) officials have told us that migrants are going to be freed in the state once they are processed at the ports of entry, and if that happens, we don’t have the resources to take care of them, nor transport them,” San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said in an interview. “There is going to be chaos and it is going to affect us a lot in San Luis.”
The mayor previously signed a local declaration of emergency in hopes of securing funds from the federal government to ease what she feared will become a humanitarian crisis. But as of this week, no such money had come from Washington.
“If (the migrants) are released in the city, we aren’t going to be able to give them food or transportation. We have not received a single cent from the federal government, and they are the ones who have to resolve the problem because they created it.”
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said his city’s fire department was pressed into service last year when it made repeated ambulance calls to the Colorado River to pick up migrants who had entered the country. But he said the department does not have the personnel to respond to the larger number of asylum seekers expected this time.
“We don’t know what is going to happen,” he said this week. “It’s an uncertainty, but we would lack emergency personnel to take care of a larger flow of people. (What had) helped was that in Somerton the Regional Center for Border Health has a center for taking care of the migrants and transporting them from there to other places, but we don’t know if they can take care of more.”
Anaya said the federal government has reimbursed the fire department in the past for ambulance transfers of migrants, but reiterated that the department does not have enough people to handle a greater surge than what it has encountered up to now.
Riedel vowed the city’s police and fire departments will not leave residents unprotected in order to look out for the safety and protection of asylum seekers who come into the city.
“We are not going to (redirect) our police officers and firefighters in order to serve the migrants,” she said. “My priority is the residents of San Luis.”
In social media post earlier this week, she raised the possibility that ports of entry could close temporarily if arrivals of migrants become too large in number to handle. She urged residents not to visit Mexico unless necessary and urged parents of Yuma-area students who live in Mexico to make other plans for their children’s educations.
“If you don’t have anything you have to do in Mexico, please don’t go, because if the border is closed, you will be stuck there,” she said. “And parents of students who come from San Luis Rio Colorado should take precautions as well, because if the border is closed when they leave school, they will stay here, perhaps on the streets, and the police department does not have sufficient personnel to take care of them.”
Meanwhile Wednesday, Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas sent a letter to President Biden requesting a presidential emergency disaster declaration, which would free up funding for local governments.
“As Title 42 comes to an end, Yuma County, its municipalities and its non-profits find ourselves in need of urgent assistance from the federal government to be able to provide transportation, care, food and shelter to a dramatically growing number of irregular migrants coming across the border to Yuma County,” the letter said.