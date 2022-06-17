SOMERTON – Two nonprofit housing organizations say supply chain disruptions are hindering their efforts to get building materials for home construction here and in San Luis, Ariz.
Somerton-based Housing America Corporation already was having trouble finding lumber to help client families build homes. But now it can’t get enough concrete for house slabs and for sidewalks in the subdivisions where the homes are built.
“We have been seeing that problem in recent weeks,” said Luis Huerta, construction director for Housing America. “The company that supplies us is rationing the concrete because it is produced in the one plant that there is in the state, and it appears they have had problems. Previously we had enough concrete to pour two slabs a week, but now they only give us enough for one.”
He said the plant in Tucson that supplies Housing America has had trouble getting cement, forcing it to cut back production and, in turn, reducing distribution.
Housing America helps low- and moderate-income families apply for home financing, then provides technical oversight as those same families do most of the construction themselves, as part of the organization’s Mutual Self-Help Housing program.
Huerta said Housing America hasn’t received concrete in nearly a month, causing a delay in completion of the final stage of the Rollow Estates subdivision. He foresees similar lags in San Luis, where the organization is also overseeing a development of 30 self-help homes.
Comite de Bien Estar oversees a self-help housing construction program in San Luis, Ariz. Martina Lopez, the Comite’s housing programs director, says the Comite likewise has had trouble getting concrete.
“We are already doing without,” she said. “Three weeks ago we made an order, and it still hasn’t arrived. We need concrete for the slabs, because raising the structure of the houses depends on those. But we also need it for the sidewalks and accesses.”
A prolonged shortage, she said, could affect Comite’s plans to break ground in August on another 19-home self-help housing subdivision in San Luis.
Huerta said that since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Housing America has had temporary troubles getting electric wiring, tubing, glass fiber and other construction materials. But he foresees the shortage of concrete dragging on longer.
“I have been told it could take between two and four months to normalize, but I think it could go on for the rest of the year.”
Huerta and Lopez say the pandemic is one but not the only factor causing the disruption in supply chain of building materials.
For example, sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion has interrupted the distribution of certain woods from Russia that are used in making kitchen cabinetry.
Apart from supply chain delays, they say, the cost of construction materials have increased dramatically.
“The prices in general have gone up by triple, and that’s another factor that is affecting us,” Lopez said. “Fortunately that hasn’t gotten to the point of having to make changes in the development contracts or having to ask for extensions from the (U.S. Department of Agriculture), which provides the loans for the families. But everything is unpredictable. We don’t know if in the future we will have do that.”
But the problems reported by the two nonprofits are not necessarily being experienced by developers in the private sector.
Nieves Riedel, owner of Riedel Construction in San Luis, said her construction firm has so far had no trouble getting concrete, but said she foresees the possibility of a scarcity other other building materials in the future. What her company has experienced is a jump in costs of the materials.
“So we have had to increase the prices of homes, though we are promoting affordable home models. But the problem also is the interest rates that are already above 5%. With that the monthly payments on home purchases went up very high.”