San Luis, Ariz.– Elementary schools here and in Somerton will partially reopen today to meet a state order to provide on-campus instruction to students whose parents ask for it.
While students have the option of being on campus, they will continue to receive online instruction in the classroom, under the supervision of campus staff.
San Luis and Somerton schools were among those across the state that closed in the spring as the coronavirus began to surge in the state. South county schools began providing remote teaching Aug. 3, though they have been gearing up to meet the order by Gov. Doug Ducey to offer an on-campus option by Aug. 17 for students who don’t have access to the internet, who need a place to go during the school day or whose parents prefer a classroom setting.
Linda Coronado, director of federal and state projects for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said, however, that few parents in the San Luis district have registered their children to return to the campuses. She predicted that schools will have no more than 30 students on any campus.
Gadsden officials say students who come to school will be spread out in small groups on the campuses, in compliance with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Nonetheless, they will not be exposed to classroom instruction in the way they were before the pandemic, Gadsden Superintendent Raymond Aguilera said.
“They will continue their classes online. There will be no teacher in front of them. They will connect to the internet, and there will be a person who will supervise” at the campus.
Laura Noel, superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School district, said as of last week only 10 percent of that district’s parents opted for on-campus instruction.
“We are hoping to have very few students in our campuses, given that both the community and the district governing board feel the risk is too high,” Noel said.
“There will be a few who will be on the campuses during days of classes, but only for as long as they need supervision. We have to keep those numbers low to avoid exposing students and staff to risks.”
Noel said the Somerton district’s board has decided to continue providing online instruction for at least the first three months of the school year. She added that fewer and fewer parents favor in-person instruction since the district first surveyed them on that question.
“They have learned how to help their children at home. They have established schedules, and they have discovered the large number of virtual and live programs we have for the needs of the students.”
Though few parents are now asking for it, Noel said, districts have no choice but to begin offering in-person classes, since they could lose state funding that is now sustaining online instruction.
Officials of the two south county districts say they hope to have a better idea in October about when schools can fully and safely reopen.