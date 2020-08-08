SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students here and in Somerton have gone online in high numbers with what district officials say are minimal glitches in the virtual kickoff to a new academic year.
Aug. 3 was the first day of all-internet classes in both districts, which shuttered their campuses in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vanessa Gonzalez, professional development coordinator for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said nearly 92% of the San Luis district’s more than 4,000 students went online in what she described as an introduction to what will be an indefinite period of virtual instruction.
“This week was just for the students and teachers to get to know one another, to begin to create that relationship, and to help the children feel comfortable with the technology, because for some of them, it’s new.”
Beginning Aug. 10, she said, teachers and students will plunge into their studies, with district officials doing weekly reviews of academic progress.
The Somerton Elementary School District kicked off the new year with nearly 88% student attendance in the virtual classes, Superintendent Laura Noel said, adding the remaining 12% were expected to be online by the start of the second week.
“(The first week was) for the students to familiarize themselves with online instruction, but there are also printed materials available for those that have technological difficulties or who have not opted for online classes,” Noel said.
When students will return to the classroom remains up in the air. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered Arizona school districts to offer the option of in-person instruction for students beginning Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, state health officials have established a set of guidelines to help school districts determine when it is safe to let kids back in the classroom.
Both the Gadsden and Somerton districts have distributed laptops to allow students to access internet classes from home during the same hours those classes would have been taught in a traditional classroom setting.
Noel said the district is asking parents to help online learning by maintaining a structure in the home that is similar to a school environment, “so that it feels normal and natural for the student, so that they stay on a schedule like one they would have in school. That will help this system to have a good result.”
Maria Camacho, principal at Ed Pastor Elementary School in San Luis, appealed to parents for patience as both children and teachers get used to online instruction.
“The teachers are learning to teach the students (through remote learning), and then we will be able to get into a routine and things will go easily,” she said.
“Every year education is changing and we are adapting, but now this is a different experience,” she said. “We already have been using iPads for five years, but instruction was in person with the teacher present.”
The incidents of COVID-19 in Yuma County appeared to be dropping the first week of this month, but the number of cases remains high. Given that, Noel foresees that remote learning could continue for some months.
In any case, she and other officials in the two south county districts say the online instructional system they are using is fully equipped with tools that allow for evaluating student performance. They say the new system allows the school to continue providing instruction in subjects known as “specials,” such as computing, art and physical education.