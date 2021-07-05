SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a one-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, a program designed to instill leadership skills in teens wrapped up an in-person class recently
The Institute for Leadership concluded June 24 with a ceremony in which 18 teen were given certificates for successfully completing the two-week class.
The institute, a program offered by Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a social service organization in San Luis and Somerton, helps participants learn leadership, decision-making and goal-setting techniques, among other life skills.,
Last summer’s class was taught virtually owing to COVID-19, but Ivan Gutierrez, the program’s director, said teens were anxious to return to a more formal in-person setting. The 18 who took part this year match the number that attended the session immediately prior to the pandemic.
South county Justice of the Peace Juan Manuel Guerrero and representatives of Arizona Western College and the San Luis police and parks and recreation departments took part in presenting certificates of completion to last month’s participants.
Speakers during the ceremony included the program’s most recent participants, who predicted the skill they gained will serve them throughout their lives.
Gutierrez said early next year Campesinos Sin Fronteras will begin recruiting participants for next summer’s class.