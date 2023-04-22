SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Administrators in a school district here are not commenting on a follow-up report that says the district has failed to correct more than half of the lax accounting safeguards identified more than two years ago by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office.
The auditor general’s office said in its 30-month follow-up to the 2020 performance audit that seven of the 13 deficiencies have yet to be addressed by the Gadsden Elementary School District, prompting two state lawmakers to question reasons for the delay.
“Allowing this practice to continue some 30 months after they were caught is troubling,” said Rep. Matt Gress, chairman of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, and Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, House Education chairwoman, in a prepared statement.
“The audits from the Arizona Auditor General are consequential reviews and are not to be mocked with inaction. These audits are one of the few independent tools the Legislature has to measure efficiency, effectiveness, and legal compliance in the state’s largest annual investment, K-12 education. The Legislature, and the public, are due answers from Gadsden Elementary.”
Administrators of the district declined to respond to requests for comments concerning the follow-up report or concerning the statement by the Republican lawmakers.
The Gadsden district consists of nine pre-, elementary and junior high schools that serve students in San Luis and the neighboring community of Gadsden.
Among deficiencies it has not addressed, the district continues to allow its accounting system users to initiate and complete payroll transactions without another employee reviewing and approving those transactions, according to the auditor general’s follow-up report.
“Separating responsibilities is especially important for Gadsden ESD because our August 2021 financial investigation report found that district officials failed to provide adequate oversight or ensure payroll responsibilities were adequately separated, and an individual altered data in the District’s payroll system and was indicted on seven felony counts related to theft, misuse of public monies, fraudulent schemes and computer tampering,” the follow-up report said. “In March 2022, this individual was sentenced to serve three years supervised probation and pay $7,791 full restitution to the district.”
The district also failed to provide state auditors documentation showing its governing board how it reviews and approves a list of paid holidays for hourly employees, nor has it documented for auditors that the board reviews and approves all terms of employment for workers in the district.
Also not implemented, according to the report, was an auditor’s recommendation that the district put in place written payroll policies and procedures to reduce the risk of inappropriate payments made to employees.
“At the beginning of fiscal year 2021, the district replaced its hard copy time sheets with an electronic timekeeping system to track employee time more consistently and reduce the risk of inappropriate payments to employees,” the report said.
“Although district employees have been trained to use the timekeeping system, the district has not developed and implemented formal, written payroll policies and procedures, which are important to help ensure employees accurately enter their time in the timekeeping system, supervisors review their employees’ time consistently, and employees are paid according to time worked. According to district officials, although the district plans to develop and implement formal, written policies and procedures for the electronic timekeeping system, they are unable to provide a timeline for developing the policy.”
The follow-up report said the district has yet to put in place a policy establishing preventative maintenance schedules for its school buses.
“In July 2020, the district began using fleet management software to track its school bus preventative maintenance and created an informal school bus preventative maintenance policy. The district has continued to evaluate its school bus preventative maintenance policy. but has not taken the steps to formalize the policy. Additionally, our review of school bus preventative maintenance performed on three of the district’s school buses that drove over 7,000 miles between March 2021 and October 2022 found that the district exceeded the mileage range set by its informal school bus preventative maintenance policy for one of the three school buses.”
The district also has failed to work with the Arizona Department of Education to correct misreported school bus mileage and passenger numbers provided to the state in 2018.
Also, the follow-up states, the district has not put in place proper controls over its fuel logs and supplies inventories to ensure proper accounting of usage.
“The district was unable to provide evidence that a review of inventory records has occurred, and our review of a sample of fuel logs from November 2022 found 41 of the 151 fueling transactions had incorrectly logged odometer readings or had occurred outside of normal district operation times.”
The follow-up report, however, noted the district has taken steps to correct other deficiencies or violations found in the original audit, among which were those relating to the governing board’s previous practice of having its annual summer retreats at Coronado Island, Calif.
The auditor general’s office concluded that the district wasted more than $65,000 in unnecessary travel out of state for meetings that could have taken place in the Yuma area. The retreats were open to the public, but the auditor general’s office said the district broke the opening meetings law by holding them in an out-of-state destination that residents could not conveniently travel to.
Since those findings, the board has held its meetings and retreats at the district office in San Luis.
“The district has implemented new procedures to help ensure that travel expenditures and reimbursements are planned using the most reasonable and economic means, which include not paying or reimbursing employees for amounts above the (state)-established maximum rates,” the follow-up report said. “We reviewed a sample of three fiscal year 2022 travel reimbursements and found the district followed requirements and its procedures.”
Also, correcting another violation, the district is now accurately calculating and reporting to the Arizona Department of Education the number of routes and miles traveled by school buses and the number of students bused, for purposes of receiving state funding.
And, the district now uses computer software to ensure that all its bus drivers are up to date in being certified, the follow-up said, and it has put in place procedures to randomly select drivers for testing for drug and alcohol use. It has also maintained documentation of the test results.