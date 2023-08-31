CALLES SLRC 3 (copy)

Seen here is a deteriorating stretch of Second Street, one of the roads in San Luis Rio Colorado scheduled to be rebuilt with funds from a loan secured by the state of Sonora.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Long-neglected streets here, include those used by tourists to visit El Golfo de Santa Clara, will be upgraded with funds from the state of Sonora.

In all, 179 million pesos – equivalent to about $10.4 million in U.S. currency – will go toward four projects financed by the state government and due to begin by September.

