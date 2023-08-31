SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Long-neglected streets here, include those used by tourists to visit El Golfo de Santa Clara, will be upgraded with funds from the state of Sonora.
In all, 179 million pesos – equivalent to about $10.4 million in U.S. currency – will go toward four projects financed by the state government and due to begin by September.
Slated to be rebuilt or repaved are Second Street between Kino Avenue and Constitución Street, Constitución between Second and Monterrey streets, and Monterrey between Constitución and Nuevo Leon street.
San Luis Rio Colorado said those road stretches have done without major maintenance for decades.
Money for the work is part of a loan for 2.1 billion pesos ($123 million in U.S. currency) the state secured from a private bank for road projects in 19 cities in Sonora.
“There has never been a direct investment from the state government as important as this,” San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said in a news conference. “We are one of the municipalities most benefited.”
The loan will cover the cost of new water and sewer lines, sidewalks and curbs along Second and Monterrey streets. If necessary, the city will use its own funds for sewer and water lines along Constitucion.
Those streets connect to an alternate road to El Golfo used by residents and tourists who don’t want to take the toll highway to the beachside community on the Sea of Cortez.
Gonzalez said state has already awarded bids for the projects and that work is slated to begin in September.