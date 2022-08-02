LOS OROS 1
Rancho Los Oros subdivision in San Luis is seen in this photo. The subdivision is one of two neighborhoods on the city’s west side to be upgraded in two $3.2 million improvement projects.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two neighborhoods on this city’s west side will get new asphalt roads, sidewalks and other improvements as part of two street construction projects slated to begin in the coming weeks.

The San Luis City Council recently approved contracts worth more than $3.2 million with DPE Construction of Yuma to perform the second phase of work in Rancho Los Oros subdivision, located on the city’s northwest side, and the first phase of work on Mesa Street, also located on the west side.

