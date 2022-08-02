SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two neighborhoods on this city’s west side will get new asphalt roads, sidewalks and other improvements as part of two street construction projects slated to begin in the coming weeks.
The San Luis City Council recently approved contracts worth more than $3.2 million with DPE Construction of Yuma to perform the second phase of work in Rancho Los Oros subdivision, located on the city’s northwest side, and the first phase of work on Mesa Street, also located on the west side.
Jenny Torres, economic development director for the city, said the new phase in Rancho Los Oros, which will cost a little more than $1.2 million, is a continuation of previous work completed earlier this year.
Besides street paving, work in the second phase will include improvements to water and stormwater drainage systems that serve the neighborhood.
The second phase is being financed with $500,000 from a federal Community Development Block Grant fund, plus money from the Arizona Housing Department and money from the city’s budget.
DPE Construction submitted a bid of nearly $2.1 million for the Mesa Street project, the lowest bid among those of all contractors seeking to do the work.
Beside street paving, the project involves building new sidewalks and ramps for the disabled, improvements to water lines and installation of a drainage system that will carry rain runoff to a canal on the city’s west side.
The city originally expected the Mesa Street project to cost about $1.5 million, but saw the pricetag increase to more than $2 million owing to the need to build a retaining wall on the west side of the street, Torres said.
“Though the project is in a small area, it is very costly because of the retaining wall that needs to be built for the safety of motorists and pedestrians, owing to the ravine that is there on one side of the street.”
San Luis is using $626,215 in grant money from a separate CDBG account plus the city’s own funds to pay for the Mesa Street work.
Torres said the Mesa Street project will not only serve to improve appearances of the downtown, but should also help ease the flow of vehicles headed across the border to Mexico.