On the first day of classes Thursday, students and teachers and staff at Gila Ridge High School were without internet and use of computers when a road accident knocked out a fiber optic cable.
No big deal – certainly not for students and educators who have faced a much bigger challenge in having to depend all on online learning amid a pandemic that shuttered classrooms for most of 2020 and the first several months of this year.
“It has been amazing,” said Eric Patten, Yuma Union High School District’s chief communications officer. “(The internet) is still down, but the students and parents have been so flexible. Students were checking their schedules on their phones to get to class.”
In prior years, class schedules were printed on paper for students. Thursday was the first time they were to be provided all digitally.
“Unfortunately, that collision occurred, and it resulted in the digital plan backfiring,” Patten said.
But not to worry.
“From what I was told, it did not disrupt the school day, and that was the best we would have hoped for. The students kept rolling.” The teachers all had plans in place for such contingencies as internet loss, he said. “So they just rolled.”
Patten, speaking by phone from the Gila Ridge campus at mid-morning, said students and teachers alike seemed more eager than usual Thursday to return to the classroom, having spent all or the better part of last year relying solely on remote learning.
“It’s just so exciting to see the students back on campus,” he said.
The Gila Ridge students were among about 11,000 pupils who returned to the six campus of the Yuma Union High School District.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted YUHSD to shutter its schools in March 2020 and switch to online learning. The campuses reopened this past March, but the district gave parents and their kids the option of continuing to learn remotely.
About 68% of Gila Ridge’s students went back to the classroom for the balance of the 2020-21, he said, while at San Luis High School, more than half of the enrollment of about 2,700 pupils stayed home to learn online.
That changed on Thursday in San Luis.
“This was the first time since March 2020 that they’ve seen a full house,” Patten said.
Like Patten, Robert Jankowski, co-principal of the San Luis campus, said he saw a renewed sense of purpose in the faces of the students, some of whom hadn’t seen one another for more than a year.
“There’s been that first-day buzz, that first-day excitement,” Jankowski said. “It’s very refreshing to see a full campus, full classrooms. The students are back learning and the teachers are excited to have the students back in class.”
Aside from some mix-ups among some freshmen and sophomores who didn’t know where to go for classes, the first day went without hitches, he said.
“They’re excited to learn, they’re hanging on to every word of the teachers. For the most part it has been very positive.”
While the number of COVID-19 cases plummeted as the last school year ended, the Delta variant poses the risk of a new spike in cases just as the new academic year gets under way not only for YUHSD but Antelope Union High School and elementary school districts and private and charter schools across Yuma County.
While use of face masks is optional, many of the San Luis students were wearing them Thursday, Jankowski said.
Masks are also optional at Gila Ridge and the other campuses in the district – Yuma, Kofa, Cibola and Vista high schools – though YUHSD is requiring parents of all students to sign waivers accepting risk of the COVID-19.
Patten said YUHSD continues to give parents the option of having their students learn remotely through the Yuma Online Distance Academy. Parents can get more information about that instructional program by visiting https://www.yumaunion.org.
The high schools continue to emphasize the importance of frequent hand washing to students, with hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout each of the campuses, Patten said.
Gila Ridge lost its internet when a work truck cleaning up an oil spill near Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street on Wednesday accidentally hit a part of the fiber optic cable that serves the school, the Yuma Police Department said.
As he was speaking Thursday morning, Patten was not sure if the internet would be restored by the end of the day. Either way, the school would manage, he said.
“They have had to adapt to so much and they have been so resilient.”